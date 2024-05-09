Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Purchases $37,890.00 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) VP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leo Kulmaczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 300 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $12,819.00.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 165,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hillenbrand by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

