Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

