Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 767,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,577 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

