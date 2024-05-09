Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

