Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

