Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.06.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of HBM opened at C$11.80 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

