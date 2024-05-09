Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after buying an additional 75,469 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 548,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.55 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2443 dividend. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

