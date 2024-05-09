Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Cut by Analyst

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Real Matters in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Real Matters Stock Performance

