Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Cut by Analyst

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Real Matters in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Real Matters Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Real Matters
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.