Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $346,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

