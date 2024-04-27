Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,371 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 104,835 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.60%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

