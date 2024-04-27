Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 573 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 69,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $218,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,297 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $877.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $266.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $854.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

