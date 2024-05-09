SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stock Position Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,227,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $50.79 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

