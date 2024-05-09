Spire Wealth Management Invests $932,000 in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,580.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

AIRR stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The company has a market cap of $976.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

