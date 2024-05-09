Spire Wealth Management Acquires 16,351 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3,838.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,442.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.5 %

DT opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.