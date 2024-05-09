Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) COO Acquires 30,865 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) COO Peter W. Rodino III acquired 30,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,159.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

NYSE AIM opened at $0.43 on Thursday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.11.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 121.69% and a negative net margin of 14,337.62%.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

