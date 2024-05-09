Spire Wealth Management Sells 343 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,711 shares of company stock worth $21,630,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $573.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

