Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $203.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.81 and its 200-day moving average is $197.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

