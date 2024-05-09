Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,014 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

