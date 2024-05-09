Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

STIP stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

