Spire Wealth Management Purchases 348 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $53.03.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

