Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 91 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $877.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $854.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $266.25 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

