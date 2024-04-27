International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 57.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Lemonade stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

