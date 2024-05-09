Spire Wealth Management Makes New $875,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Spire Wealth Management owned about 2.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 71,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UNOV opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $54.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 709,841 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $70,984.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,118,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 1,296,736 shares of company stock valued at $113,767 over the last 90 days.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

