Spire Wealth Management Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,965,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,469,000 after buying an additional 67,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

