Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $566,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 14.2% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.08.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.