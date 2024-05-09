Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) SVP Sells $13,200.00 in Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Listner sold 264 shares of Orange County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OBT opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $268.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

