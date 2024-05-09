JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

