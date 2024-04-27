City of London (LON:CTY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $399.45

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.45 ($4.93) and traded as high as GBX 413 ($5.10). City of London shares last traded at GBX 409.50 ($5.06), with a volume of 606,187 shares.

City of London Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 399.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 396.79.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. This represents a yield of 1.3%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

City of London Company Profile

In other City of London news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 1,500 shares of City of London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 393 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,895 ($7,281.37). 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.