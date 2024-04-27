Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,583 Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,365,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UP opened at $2.30 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $2.47. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

