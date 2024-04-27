News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in News were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 1,732.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91,610 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in News by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in News by 2,365.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

News Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.22 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

