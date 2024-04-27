Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 97,945 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 941.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

