Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $201.41 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.20.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

