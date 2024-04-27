Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yerbaé Brands Trading Up 7.8 %

OTCMKTS:YERBF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Get Yerbaé Brands alerts:

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers and 16oz plant-based energy drinks in various flavors.

Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.