YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in April

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
YouGov Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YUGVF opened at $13.96 on Friday. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.
About YouGov
