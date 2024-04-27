YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in April

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

YouGov Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YUGVF opened at $13.96 on Friday. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Get YouGov alerts:

About YouGov

(Get Free Report)

Read More

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.