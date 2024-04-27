Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHEFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares during the period.

EPHE opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.50. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $28.07.

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

