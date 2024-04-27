Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in April

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of ZURVY opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.20, a current ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.63.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.