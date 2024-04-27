Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in April

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of ZURVY opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.20, a current ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.63.
About Zurich Insurance Group
