Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Up 126.7% in April

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of YKLTY opened at $10.17 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

