Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Up 126.7% in April

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of YKLTY opened at $10.17 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.
