Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of ALPN opened at $64.56 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

