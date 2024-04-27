Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 163,209 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 166,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,241 shares during the last quarter.

Cosan Stock Performance

CSAN opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Further Reading

