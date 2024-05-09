Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyliion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Hyliion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Hyliion Stock Performance

HYLN stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 104,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

