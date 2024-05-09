Chardan Capital Weighs in on Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae expects that the company will earn ($2.87) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.00. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,422,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,207,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,680 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 177,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $4,250,174.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,148,211 shares in the company, valued at $170,770,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 177,906 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $4,250,174.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,148,211 shares in the company, valued at $170,770,760.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock valued at $44,368,530. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

