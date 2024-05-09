FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Five9, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five9 in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Five9 by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after purchasing an additional 227,183 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 315,867 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

