FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Five9, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five9 in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9
Five9 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Five9 by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after purchasing an additional 227,183 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 315,867 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- About the Markup Calculator
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.