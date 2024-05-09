Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.3 %

JOUT opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.28 million, a PE ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

