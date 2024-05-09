Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGY
Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of MGY opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Magnolia Oil & Gas
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.