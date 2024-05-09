Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLMN. Barclays boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -191.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,625 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $10,929,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,675 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

