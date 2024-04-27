Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $404,000 Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $102,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $888.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

