Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in PDF Solutions by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $9,854,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 223,376 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $321,155.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.43 and a beta of 1.46. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $41.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

