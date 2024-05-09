National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $455.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $1,381,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $136,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $7,538,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.