ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 24.2 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.