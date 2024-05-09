ZoomInfo Technologies’ (ZI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.10.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

